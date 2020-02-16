$5,000 reward offered for helping identify person who killed dog with ATV in Danbury

Family's GoFundMe is raising funds, rewarding whomever can identify the person that killed their dog.

DANBURY, Conn. — On Wednesday, February 12 at approximately 8 p.m., a dog, named Dusty, was struck and killed by an ATV on Jackson Drive in Danbury.

The operator of the quad fled after striking the dog, and the Danbury Police Department is looking for help in finding the person responsible.

According to police, the suspect likely lives in the Jackson Drive area, as residents have indicated that there are trails connecting Jackson Drive, Tamanny Trail, and Great Plain Road, which are frequented by ATVs and dirt bikes quite often.

Danielle O'Rourke, the owner of Dusty, set up a GoFundMe to help with releasing a reward to anyone that can be of assistance.

O'Rourke is currently offering up to $5,000 as a reward to anyone who can lead her and the police to an identity and arrest of the person responsible for Dusty's death.