First and Finest: Brian Foley discusses George Floyd, protests, and Peter Manfredonia

Brian Foley talks about a wide range of topics from the death of George Floyd, to police regaining trust, and the capture of Peter Manfredonia

HARTFORD, Conn. — Brian Foley of the Department of Emergency Service and Public Protection joined FOX61 for their First and Finest segment that we air every Sunday.

This week Foley had a lot to talk about.

Foley was quick to dencounce the acts of the officers involved in the killing of George Floyd and he also touched upon the protests in Connecticut and across the country.

He acknowledges there is a lot of work to be done both in police culture and in police needing to regain the trust of their communities, referring back to Hartford in the 1960's.

After all of the grim, he gets to the good side of police work.

The capture of Peter Manfredonia took a lot of teamwork and police work.