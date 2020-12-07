First and Finest: Police Accountability and a stolen Trooper's gun is located

DESPP's Brian Foley discusses a wide-range of police topics

HARTFORD, Conn. — On this week's First and Finest, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection's Brian Foley broke the news that State Police have recovered a stolen AR-15 that was stolen out of a Trooper's cruiser on July 4th.

Foley also talked about the Police Accountability Bill that was presented at the Capitol Friday morning.