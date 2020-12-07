x
First and Finest: Police Accountability and a stolen Trooper's gun is located

DESPP's Brian Foley discusses a wide-range of police topics

HARTFORD, Conn. — On this week's First and Finest, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection's Brian Foley broke the news that State Police have recovered a stolen AR-15 that was stolen out of a Trooper's cruiser on July 4th.

Foley also talked about the Police Accountability Bill that was presented at the Capitol Friday morning.

He also addressed Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody's investigation regarding his accident that he did not remain on scene for.

