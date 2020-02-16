More family visits sought for halfway house parolees

Advocates say family reunification helps people stay out of prison.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The state Department of Correction, halfway houses across the state and a criminal justice nonprofit are looking at how to have better family reunification for people staying at halfway houses in Connecticut.

Tyran Sampson and his family thought he was going to be able to see his kids more but actually saw them less while staying at a halfway house in Hartford last year.

He said he had more of an opportunity to see them when he was in prison.

The halfway house he stayed at allowed him to see them only once a week.