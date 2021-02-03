'X' falls from XL Center in Hartford; some call it emblematic

A gust of wind was strong enough to tear a steel sign from its bolts.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Tuesday, Hartford’s XL Center became the ‘L’ Center. A strong gust of wind ripped the giant 'X' logo from the building's front facade.

The incident itself was surprising. A gust of wind strong enough to tear a steel sign from its bolts. But it was the symbolism of the incident that really gained traction on social media.

"Did you hear the wind last night?" asked Janira Ocasio who works at the deli across the street from the XL Center. Wind gusts upwards of 40MPH sheared the giant 'X' off its mounting. "What are the odds?" asked Ocasio.

It was all the buzz on Trumbull Street. "I see the X here at the XL center has fallen off," remarked AJ, a downtown ambassador. John Stabola works in Hartford and said, "You kind of expect that those things are up there to stay."

The metal letter landed to teeter on the edge of the LED marquee. It did not crash to the sidewalk below. "Very lucky, very fortunate and very grateful for that," said Ben Weiss, the General Manager of the XL Center.

Weiss told FOX61 they are also evaluating the integrity of the ‘L’. "We're going to take a look at the L once the guys get up there and we will evaluate the situation and hopefully have a plan by the end of the day."



By 1PM, the bucket truck rolled up and straps were hooked on as the ill-fated ‘X’ made it’s decent via a winch and pulley system by 2PM. Some say...it was emblematic.

Mayor Luke Bronin tweeted at Gov. Lamont...”Hey Gov. Lamont, I think this is a sign.” In February of 2020 Gov. Lamont proposed borrowing $55 million dollars for renovations to the XL Center. Around that time Mayor Bronin said, "It’s a facility that’s obsolete. It’s aging fast it’s falling apart, and we need to move quickly."

Seen on Pucky the Whale mascot’s Instagram page, video of a packed Hartford Wolfpack game one year ago. One of the last ‘normal’ events. The XL Center — usually a bustling hub of downtown entertainment — has sat mainly dormant in the pandemic. When asked what the future of the XL holds Weiss said, "I think the future is bright. I think the future is very very bright. We’re looking at a strong event season on the other side of COVID. There’s going to be a lot of entrainment out there and acts looking to tour. Coming out of the pandemic the future is looking bright."



But others aren’t so sure. Mayor Bronin has said the XL Center is on borrowed time. The arena owners, Capitol Region Development, say the XL Center needs about $250 million in upgrades to keep it competitive. That was before the event services industry was decimated by COVID.

