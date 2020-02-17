x
Yale students start drone delivery service on campus

Kiki Air promises to deliver candy, snacks and other small items to students using their new app.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A group of students at Yale University has set up a drone delivery service on campus.

Kiki Air promises to deliver candy, snacks and other small items to students using their new app. The service is currently being tested using a small group of students.

Developers say the users order items from their phones and receive them at one of several drop locations around campus in a padded envelope attached to a drone.

The startup won a $150,000 grant from Y Combinator, a California-based investor.

The company's founder, senior Jason Lu, says his company grew from a class project.