Heat, humidity, UV rays ‘moderately associated’ with lowering COVID-19 spread: Yale study

Experts said while meteorological factors help lower transmission rates, they don't replace public health measures

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A study published by researchers at Yale School of Public Health concluded that the weather has a "moderate" association with lowering the transmission of COVID-19.

The study was published June 14 in the journal “Nature Communications."

Researchers found that heat, warmer temperatures (more than 68 degrees Fahrenheit), increased humidity, and higher levels of UV radiation were all associated with lower transmission rates.

The study found that 17.5% of the virus’ reproduction was due to meteorological factors.

Of that 17.5%, temperature accounted for 3.73%, humidity for 9.35% and UV radiation for 4.44%. Researchers found that humidity plays the greatest role in affecting transmission: inhaling cold, dry air decreases people's ability to produce mucus and fight off pathogens.

Researchers also said increased UV radiation helps the body produce vitamin D and other UV-mediated immune system boosters.

Earlier studies referenced by the Yale researchers found little to no association between these factors and the transmission rates. However, the Yale study noted that those early studies were limited by short observation periods at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not account for variations of testing capacity, reporting, human mobility, and population susceptibility when it came to transmission.

This study looked into 2,669 U.S. counties, beginning in March 2020 and concluding in December 2020. It was adjusted for a wide range of demographic and socioeconomic factors, including smoking, obesity, air pollution, and climate zone.

This model also accounted for unreported infections, reporting delays, and county-to-county movement.

Researchers said they also controlled for other variables, such as the implementation of and compliance with public health measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing.

Researchers emphasized the study was ecological rather than individual, so personal attention to public health measures are especially important during the winter months.

