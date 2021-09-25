x
Yale grad student crosses $1 million mark after 28th straight win on 'Jeopardy!'

Matt Amodio has now won 28 straight games. Friday's win puts him at $1,004,001 total winnings.
Credit: AP
This photo provided by Jeopardy Productions Inc. shows “Jeopardy!” contestant Matt Amodio’s after his total win amount was announced, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, won $48,800 for his 28th victory, bringing his total winnings to $1,004,001. (Jeopardy Productions Inc. via AP)

NEW YORK — Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has now netted him more than $1 million in non-tournament play, making him the third person in the show’s history to pass that mark. The only other contestants to win more than $1 million in regular-season games are Ken Jennings, whose 74-game streak netted $2,520,700, and James Holzhauer, who earned $2,462,216 over 32 victories.

Amodio, a fifth-year computer science Ph.D student at Yale University, on Friday won $48,800 for his 28th victory, bringing his total winnings to $1,004,001. Amodio’s latest milestone came at the end of temporary host Mayim Bialik’s first week back behind the lectern.

