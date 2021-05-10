Yale Law School to release report on nursing home working conditions during pandemic

Thousands of nursing home workers across the state plan on striking on May 14th

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over 3,000 nursing home workers in Connecticut are prepared to go on strike in just four days. They'll be demanding better wages and adequate working conditions.

Happening this morning at 11 a.m., the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic at the Yale Law School, and SEIU Local 1199NE will release a report detailing the experiences of nursing home workers throughout the pandemic.

This zoom call is described to be an open coversation with State Senator Saud Anwar (D) and State Senator Jorge Cabrera (D). Law students will share their findings, along with union workers sharing their poor experiences and reasons why they are demanding action. Of those speaking, nursing assistant Nedra Williams. FOX61 spoke with Williams last week about her experiences and why she’s demanding change:

"I go into work in the morning so afraid because I don't know which one of my residents that I take care of is going to die. I have to actually go in and sit there with residents while they just die."

Williams says that at the start of the pandemic last year, the lack of PPE had led her and others to wear garbage bags as a backup.

The report is titled "We Were Abandoned’: How Connecticut Failed Nursing Home Workers and Residents During the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Thousands of workers are preparing to strike based on what they say are unsafe conditions, understaffed facilities, inadequate compensation, and lack of state oversight. Also in the report are recommendations for providing safe and fair workplace environments and pay.

