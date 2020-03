Beds will be ready by the end of the week

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University has announced that it will provide the city of New Haven 300 hospital beds for first responders and hospital workers.

Yale also states that it is working on getting expedited testing at Yale laboratories to allow swifter testing of first responders that may have been exposed to the virus.

They also set up a $5 million fund to help the city fight the outbreak, too.