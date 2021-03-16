Yale Medicine addresses whether a COVID vaccine can lead to a positive or false positive COVID test

Two kinds of tests to screen for Covid are used - either the PCR test, which detects the presence of the genetic material of the virus or antigen tests.

HAMDEN, Conn — NEW HAVEN - When we learned Monday that UConn Women's basketball Head Coach Geno Auriemma had tested positive for COVID-19 four days after receiving his second dose of the Moderna vaccine, that leads to our next You Ask, We Answer segment.

FOX61 viewer Daniel Martineau wondered if the COVID vaccines can cause positive or false positive COVID test results. So, we turned to the Yale Medicine to find out.

"The answer is really an easy no," says Dr. Onyema Ogbuagu, an infectious diseases specialist, who ran COVID vaccine trials for Yale Medicine.

He says two kinds of tests to screen for Covid are used - either the PCR test, which detects the presence of the genetic material of the virus or antigen tests.

"Those tests are not at all impacted by the vaccines, including because the vaccines don’t contain the live virus," Ogbuagu said.

He added that it’s rare that folks who've received the completed regimen of their vaccine doses test positive.

"I hear that he is not symptomatic at all so he’s asymptomatic and he’s not really sick and the vaccines offer excellent protection against having symptomatic disease," Ogbuagu said.

He says Coach Auriemma's case is an example of exactly what the vaccine is supposed to do.

"And to think that he’s also an older gentleman, who is above the age of 65. I think it’s even more meaningful that the vaccines probably protected him from getting much sicker," he said.

At some point, in the near future, he believes there may be new guidance as to what a positive test in a fully vaccinated individual, like Coach Auriemma, means.

"So, in other words if these were a few months into the future maybe we would ask him to wear a mask and still go to the game," Ogbuagu said.

And he notes there is early data that suggests the covid vaccine will not be an annual thing, like the flu shot.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.