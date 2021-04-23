Yale New Haven Health says at least 200 patients were impacted by data breach

At least 40 health systems across the country were impacted by software issues at Elekta, a company that provides software for radiation treatments.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale-New Haven Health reported Friday that the healthcare system was impacted by a data breach.

Officials said the Smilow Cancer Hospital was among hospitals nationwide impacted by the cybersecurity breach on Tuesday and that 200 YNHH patients were affected.

"The belief is that no individual’s information has been compromised," YNHH's EVP and Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Tom Balcezak said.

At least 40 health systems across the country were impacted by software issues at Elekta, a company that provides the software to run linear accelerators for radiation treatment for cancer patients.

Marna Borgstrom, CEO of Yale-New Haven Health, said the vendor cut off the software information to prevent more hospitals from being impacted.

Vin Petrini, of YNHH Public Affairs, added that the incident is under a full review and the system is working with the vendor to rectify the breach. They expect to be back up and running by Monday.

Additional information has not yet been released.

