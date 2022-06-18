Yale New Haven Hospital advises patients on accidental data breach

The radiology file was accessible on the website between Dec. 16, 2021, and April 18, 2022. The file has since been removed.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Patient information was accidentally posted to Yale New Haven Hospital's website and was on there for several months, the health care system announced Friday.

The info may have been accessed by a small number of people, the organization said.

The radiology file was accessible between Dec. 16, 2021, and April 18, 2022. The file has since been removed.

Yale New Haven Hospital said the file included names, telephone numbers, email addresses, age ranges, preferred languages, medical record numbers, procedure types, and dates and locations of services.

However, social security numbers and financial information were not included in the files.

"We deeply regret any inconvenience and concern this incident may cause you. Yale New Haven Hospital understands the importance of maintaining your protected health information, and we take seriously the security of this information," the organization said in a statement, in part.

