Renovated Yale Peabody Museum to offer free admission – forever

The museum is expected to reopen again in 2024.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — It's closed for renovations now, but when it reopens, the Yale Peabody Museum said it will offer free admission to all. The museum made the announcement on Wednesday.

The museum, a destination for school children and adults for generations, has been closed for renovations since 2020. It is expected to reopen in early 2024. It has continued to offer programs online.

"This has been part of the plan from the beginning and donors to the Peabody made this possible. I am deeply grateful to all of them for their leadership in helping us realize a vision for the Museum’s future," said David Skelly, Peabody Museum Director in a press release.

The museum was founded in 1866 and it is one of the world’s oldest and largest university museums of its kind. Over 14 million objects and specimens across 10 distinct collections, it preserves and displays more than four billion years of Earth and human history.

A long-time field trip destination for schools from around the state, the exhibitions and public programs connect tens of thousands of visitors each year with the latest research occurring at Yale and around the world.

