$10,000 reward offered for missing Yale employee

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that might help find missing Yale employee Anton Sovetov, who was last seen nearly two months ago by his colleagues.

Eligibility for the reward will be determined based on the information that is provided. If anyone has information, call 866-888-8644, a newly established tip line.

Sovetov is a graphic designer in the Yale Office of Public Affairs and Communications. His last known whereabouts were on Friday, Feb 4. when he was in touch with colleagues. The following day, Sovetov was seen on video before 6:00 p.m. leaving Elm City Market on Chapel Street, he was walking toward his nearby apartment.

On Feb. 9, police were informed he was missing.

“We are doing everything in our power to find him," Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins said.

Sovetov has brown short hair with a mustache and beard, weighs about 200 pounds, and is 6 feet 2 inches. He has blue eyes.

The case is a priority. The New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Unit as well as other state and local authorities are assisting the Yale officers.

Sovetov was entered as a missing person in national law enforcement databases by the police. He was also entered into the Connecticut Online Law Enforcement Communication Teleprocessing System and the National Crime Information Center.

