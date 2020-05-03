Yale student struck by car in New Haven

The crash happened at the intersection of Prospect at Trumbull Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Yale student was struck by a car Wednesday night. This yet another incident of a person being struck by a car in New Haven.

Police said that they responded to the intersection of Prospect at Trumbull Street to find a 21-year-old student suffering injuries to the face. He was taken to Yale New Haven for treatment.

The driver told police that he was driving north on Prospect Street approaching Trumbull, when he saw the student run into the crosswalk and across the street.

Police are investigating the surveillance footage in the area.