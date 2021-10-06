Police investigate two incidents of anti-Semitic, racist vandalism at Yale construction site

Police have released photos of the suspects connected to the most recent incident.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Yale University Police have released photos of several suspects they said vandalized a building on campus with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti.

The investigation started on Sept. 20 when members of a construction crew noticed that anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was spraypainted inside of the Kline Biology Tower. The tower has been under construction and closed off, inaccessible to the Yale community.

Authorities said project materials belonging to one construction company employee had also been vandalized.

On Sept. 21, the Yale Police Department was notified of the incident and began investigating. The facilities team with the help of the construction company increased security measures and installed more security cameras.

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, cameras recorded several young adults who had scaled the perimeter fencing and broke into the construction site.

Officials said the suspects vandalized indoor areas of the building and spray-painted anti-Semitic and racist language inside.

Yale police looking for suspects after anti-Semitic and racist graffiti were found at a construction site 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Yale police are investigating both incidents which they said may be related.

Yale President Peter Salovey said in a statement that he's asked campus police and security to further increase patrols on campus.

"I am grateful to Chief Higgins and our colleagues in public safety for responding to these incidents and for working around the clock to protect all those who work and live on our campus," said Salovey.

"I am disgusted and angered that these individuals have spread messages of hate and intolerance at this worksite. With President Salovey’s support, my team and I are working intently to find those responsible. We also have increased patrols on campus. This is our community, and we will work tirelessly to protect it," said Ronnell Higgins, Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police.

If anyone has information they're asked to call 203-432-4400.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.