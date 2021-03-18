Yale University crowns new Handsome Dan mascot

The university has had a bulldog representing it as a live mascot for about 130 years.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Meet Handsome Dane XIX, the latest pup to assume the title and responsibilities of Yale University's live mascot.

A bulldog has represented Yale as a mascot since at least since 1890 said Yale News, and Handsome Dan is regarded as the first live animal collegiate mascot.

Handsome Dan XIX is an Olde English Bulldogge like his predecessor (and uncle), Handsome Dan XVIII (who has since resettled in New York with his human companion).

“He’s only weeks old, and already he’s showing the spirited commitment to Yale embodied by his predecessors — not to mention a remarkable ability to bring delight to all whose paths he crosses,” said Yale President Peter Salovey to Yale News. “We’re lucky to have found a worthy and, indeed, handsome dog to carry on the legacy.”

Yale expects that once the pandemic eases and campus life resumes, Handsome Dan XIX and his handler will work out of the visitor center.

“This is what I can only describe as a dream assignment,” said Kassandra Haro, 25, to Yale News.

Haro saw the puppy as an ideal Dan due to his "calm, curiosity, and receptiveness to petting and play", according to Yale News.

Like most collegiate mascots, Handsome Dan is closely associated with Yale’s athletic teams, and he will be an enthusiastic, vocal, and highly visible supporter of Yale Athletics, even as Haro seeks to diversify and expand the mascot’s activities.

You can check out Handsome Dan's social media pages on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook!

