Hartford Yard Goat tickets go on sale Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's about that time to return to the capital city's ballpark!

Hartford Yard Goats individual game tickets for the month of May go on sale on Monday morning.

Starting at 10 a.m., a limited number of tickets will be available online or over the phone (860-246-4628).

Officials say no in-person sales will be available at this time.

"We are really excited to get fans back into the ballpark, get our outside voices ready and have a great time," Yard Goats President Tim Restall told FOX61 News' Margaux Farrell on Monday.

The Yard Goats home opener is set for Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05 p.m. against Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

Officials announced last week that just a week after opening day, fans will be allowed into Dunkin’ Donut Park without restrictions and at 100% capacity.

The announcement comes after Gov. Ned Lamont's reported outdoor restrictions for business across Connecticut will be lifted starting May 1 and all remaining restrictions on May 19.

However, as the Yard Goats commit to following social distance guidelines, the baseball club is unveiling two table seating options.

Restall gave a preview of the ballpark's new Travelers Patio and Tine Dale Party Porch.

Travelers Patio

Groups of four will be assigned a high-top table behind the batter’s eye, in a social space with televisions, and food & drink options.

Tine Dale Party Porch

Located on the second level near the right field foul pole. Also feature private tables of four.

Rules for fans to remember:

All guests two (2) years of age or older and staff members must wear facial coverings above the nose and mouth.

Guests may temporarily remove facial coverings while actively consuming food or beverage while in their ticketed seats.

Dunkin’ Donuts Park is now a cashless/contactless venue.

Gift and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the Box Office, Yard Goats Team Store, and food and beverage locations.

Increased sanitation of high traffic areas will take place during the game, and additional hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the ballpark.

