Yard Goats host Foodshare Turkey Tuesday

Instead of frozen turkeys the push was for financial donations for Foodshare to buy the birds.

HARTFORD, Conn — It’s a Connecticut Thanksgiving tradition that’s continuing with a twist this year.

Foodshare’s Turkey Tuesday made the move to Dunkin Donuts Park this year with a push to get donors online.

Tuesday the venue known best for baseball was home to folks like Taryn Miller-Stevens and her family from Miller Farms in Avon.

“This year we launched the Thankful Turkey and the idea was that for every turkey purchased one would be donated to a family in need through food share,” said Miller-Stevens.

This year Foodshare moved its Turkey Tuesday Turkey drive to the socially-distant ballpark. Instead of frozen turkeys, this year the push is on for financial donations which will help Foodshare to go out and buy the birds.

“I think people see the reality that the need is fresh, If you look at the lines at Rentschler Field and the lines are mobile sites, and the lines at our pantries. They have not stopped literally since March,” said Foodshare president, Jason Jakobowski.

The goal in 2020 is more than 20,000 turkeys to fuel the holiday season and the months ahead.

“As long as the need continues I think peoples generosity is going to continue to hold still if not increase,” said Jakobowski.

For the Miller farm team, their donation is all about being a good neighbor in a time of need.

“I think it is about walking the walk that we are all in this together,” said Miller-Stevens.