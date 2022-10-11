21 Conn. eateries make Yelp's Top 100 New England Restaurants

Connecticut is featured throughout the list with restaurants offering everything from New Haven pizza, to Indian food, to Greek and Moroccan!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Twenty-one Connecticut eateries made it to Yelp's first-ever list of Top 100 Places to Eat in New England. Three of the eateries are from Hartford alone!

Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven landed in the #2 spot on the list. Zeneli serves those famous New Haven Neapolitan-style pies cooked over wood for a delicate, lightly burnished crust with fresh sauce and house-made mozzarella!

“We bring [to] New Haven those things that you can have only in Napoli,” Pizzaiolo Gazmir Zeneli told Yelp. Zeneli and his three brothers had spent nearly 20 years in southern Italy after emigrating from Albania.

Salute in Hartford is in the #6 spot on the list. The restaurant is upscale enough for special occasions, but Yelp said it's not intimidating and is approachable for everyday dining.

Salute is also noted for expanding its takeout offerings in recent years, including a $100 deal where you can get a four-course meal for two, including a bottle of wine.

In the #15 spot is The Tasty Yolk in Stratford. This restaurant isn't just bound by brick-and-mortar locations (of which there are two), but they also have a fleet of food trucks to serve up its delicious menu. Yelp said The Tasty Yolk boasts creative and innovative breakfast sandwiches including The Banker (two eggs, brisket, and spicy aioli) and the Just Go Floret (two eggs, turmeric-cumin roasted cauliflower, sauteed kale, and pepper jack cheese in a spinach wrap).

Quit dilly-dallying around and head to the list's #20 spot The Dilly Duck Shop in Norwalk! Yelp said that every morning, chef Russ Zappala fires up the rotisserie oven for roast pork and beef to create his signature sandwiches.

Yelp said that Russ runs The Dilly Duck Shop with his mother, Phyllis. Since opening the cozy cafe 5 years ago, his mission has been “to add to the fabric” of his hometown area, he says. “Everyone feels comfortable and invited to the table.”

Check out the rest of the restaurants below!

60. Andes International Gourmet Deli, New Haven.

72. Pataka Vegetarian Indian Food, New Haven.

73. Himalaya Cafe, Old Saybrook.

89. Rawa, New Haven.

See other eateries around New England that have also made the list here!

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.