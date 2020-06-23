Connecticut camps take COVID-19 precautions

Activities emphasize social distancing, the staff wear face coverings, cleanings have gotten a boost, and things like archery and swimming are keeping kids outdoors.

BURLINGTON, Connecticut — Summer is back at YMCA's Camp Chase, but things will look a little different this year.

Day programs in Connecticut received the green light from Governor Ned Lamont to open this week, provided they follow a series of COVID-19 precautions.

At the drop-off area, it's just the campers who will get out of the car. They start their day with a wellness check.

Annie McAulay runs the ER at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and liked what she saw when she dropped off her son Nate: “It was seamless. They did a great job. They did all the things that we are doing in the hospitals right now, which is great to see."

"What we have had to do is make sure that the kids are in their groups of 10 and that they don’t intermingle doing activities,” says camp director Jeff Spadaccini.

The changes come as many families are still on the fence over whether to send their kids to camp. Currently, Camp Chase has about 100 campers. A traditional summer high often doubles that. Annie McAulay says it was the right move for her family.