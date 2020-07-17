YMCA camper at tests positive for COVID-19

The YMCA made the announcement on Friday after they were told by the camper's parent. The camper along with anyone they came in contact must quarantine for 14 days.

HARTFORD, Conn — A camper at the YMCA Camp Chase has tested positive for COVID-19. The parent of the camper told the staff members on Friday.

The YMCA said out of caution, all of the children in the camper's group, as well as the campers' siblings and that group’s counselor(s), are now under quarantine for 14-days. The decision follows the CDC and Connecticut guidelines.

In a written statement, the YMCA said it spent months planning to make sure the kids and staff are safe. Some of the precautions are taking temperatures and checking symptoms when arriving at the camp in the morning, cleaning more throughout the day, and staff wearing masks.