Staff at York Correctional help deliver inmate’s baby

The woman was eight months pregnant and detoxing from opiates when she was taken to jail.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Department of Corrections staff at York Correctional had a surprise delivery on Saturday when an inmate went into labor.

On Sept. 17, a woman was admitted on pending charges of violating a protective order. During the intake medical assessment, the woman was found to be approximately eight months pregnant and detoxing from opiates. She told officials that she had not received any prenatal care.

The woman was assigned to stay in the medical unit. Around 3 p.m. the next day, the woman informed staff that she believed to be in labor.

Medical staff quickly assessed the woman and helped deliver the baby before an ambulance arrived at the prison. The new mother and her baby were taken to a local community hospital.

“We are proud to report the mother and the baby are doing well and are receiving medical care following this birth,” DOC Commissioner Angel Quiros said in a statement. “I am proud that our medical team was prepared to receive this woman, and she was able to receive the necessary resources and attention which are required for a woman going through prenatal care.”

The woman’s identity is not being disclosed due to confidentiality protections.

Officials said a preliminary review of treatment showed that the woman was assessed at a community hospital before getting to York Correctional. Afterward, she spoke with the facility’s staff multiple times and that she had no complaints about two hours before active labor.

“Following policy and established protocols for expectant incarcerated mothers, our nursing staff safely delivered a baby during a situation where active labor to delivery was literally just a couple of minutes,” Quiros said. “I commend the facility custody and health services staff for the quick response and remarkable care they provided. They were true professionals approaching a very sensitive situation with decency, respect and grace.”

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News.

