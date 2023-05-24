Connecticut Youth Employment Program gears young adults for workforce

The program connects people from ages 14-24 with jobs to help them build their professional networks and improve career readiness.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As the school year comes to an end and the hot summer days come closer, young adults are encouraged to participate in the year-round Connecticut Youth Employment program.

The program connects people from ages 14-24 with jobs to help them build their professional networks, improve career readiness, and get a paycheck.

The program is administered by the Connecticut Department of Labor in partnership with the state’s five Workforce Development Boards

The program is focused on youths who are disconnected, marginalized, and underserved and provides support services intended to break down some of the barriers that can keep young workers out of the job market, such as covering expenses for transportation, uniforms, and other job-related costs.

“The Youth Employment Program is a strong workforce development initiative at a time when Connecticut employers need more workers,” Governor Lamont said in a statement. “With more than 100,000 jobs currently available in Connecticut, it’s the right time to make this investment in our future workforce and for the state’s business community. I applaud Commissioner Bartolomeo and the Connecticut Department of Labor, our workforce investment boards, and especially Patricia Kelly and the staff at Ebony Horsewomen for highlighting the importance of these youth initiatives.”

In 2022, 500 employers participated in the program and it served 2,570 young people, 94% of whom were in high school, 2% in college, and 4% not in school.

“Youth Employment is a win-win. It helps young people gain important work experience and helps employers build their future workforce,” Labor Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said. “Currently, Connecticut’s unemployment rate is a very low 3.8% – investment in our young people is not only a smart thing to do, it’s a vital component of a strong and robust statewide economy. Governor Lamont has been a tireless advocate of the program and we thank him for his commitment to workforce development and to Connecticut’s young people.”

Workers’ salaries participating in the program are covered by the state, and employers do not bear payroll costs. Employers have an opportunity to train their workforce by helping them develop the skills needed to maintain successful careers.

Employers interested in participating and youths who want to enroll should contact their local Workforce Development Board for details. Information can be found on the Connecticut Department of Labor’s website.

---

