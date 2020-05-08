Bullet misses young child 'by approximately 2 feet' after gunshots rang out, struck Hamden house Monday

Officials said two bullets struck a Goodrich Street home and nearly struck a young child when one entered the second floor.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a Monday night shooting that they say nearly injured a young child.

According to a release, “Shot Spotter” indicated that 12 gunshots were fired at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of Goodrich Street and Edwards Street.

Police responded and located numerous shell casings on Edwards Street.

Officials said two bullets struck a Goodrich Street home and nearly struck a young child when one entered the second floor.

According to police, the bullet missed the child “by approximately 2 feet”.

Another bullet struck an unoccupied parked motor vehicle on Edwards Street.