The Spokane Region and many other places across Eastern Washington are experiencing unhealthy air quality as winds push smoke from PNW wildfires to the east.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Smoke from around Washington, Oregon and California has descended upon the Inland Northwest, making air quality range from unhealthy to hazardous in much of eastern Washington.

An Air Quality Alert was issued for all of Washington state on Thursday. For the Spokane area, it lasts until 11 a.m. on Monday.

Smoke is even sneaking into northern Idaho, where air quality levels are ranging from moderate to unhealthy.

Much of the air in Seattle and the Puget Sound region is also unhealthy to hazardous. Towns up and down the west coast have some of the worst air quality in the nation.

The majority of the air quality readings are hazardous in Oregon, where over 800,000 acres have burned throughout the state.

KREM viewers sent in pictures of what the smoke looks like from many vantage points throughout the Inland Northwest

Windy conditions around the Inland Northwest helped spread more than a dozen wildfires over Labor Day weekend. Hundreds of thousands of acres are still burning on Saturday.