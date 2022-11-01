Neck guard legislation proposed for youth hockey players in Connecticut following tragic death

The accidental death of a New Canaan youth hockey player is prompting action from a state representative, looking to expand the requirement for neck guards.

GREENWICH, Conn. — A state representative is proposing new legislation following the tragic death of a youth hockey player last week in Greenwich.

The death happened last Thursday as the Brunswick School, a college preparatory school for boys in Greenwich, played St. Luke’s School, a private co-educational school from New Canaan.

Police and school officials said St. Luke's player Teddy Balkind fell to the ice and the other player was unable to stop, resulting in a fatal collision. The prep school player was rushed to Greenwich Hospital, where he died.

In response to the accidental death, State Representative Nicole Klarides-Ditria (R-105) announced on WDRC’s Talk of Connecticut on Friday that she plans to introduce legislation during the upcoming session to require all hockey players to wear a neck guard or similar protective device during practice or games.

“It’s incredibly heartbreaking what happened last week and sadly this tragic accident may have been preventable had the teams been required to wear neck guards,” said Klarides-Ditria, who is also a certified sports athletic trainer. “Fast-paced and physical sports like hockey can sometimes be dangerous which is why players wear shin pads, gloves and other protective equipment, a neck guard is one more small piece to keep players safe.”

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) requires all hockey players to wear neck guard protection, however, those rules do not apply to private schools or youth hockey programs, said Klarides-Ditria.

Klarides-Ditria said she has spoken with House Republican Leader Vin Candelora and Deputy Republican Leader Tom O’Dea, and several local hockey coaches who support the concept.

“The safety of our children is a priority in the legislature and I’m hopeful this proposal - or a similar measure - will pass the legislature this session with broad bipartisan support,” Klarides-Ditria said. “Coaches and athletic trainers focus on trying to prevent and treat athletic injuries to keep players safe, but with this simple rule change the legislature has the potential to save lives.”

Hockey teams, former NHL players, local, college and hockey clubs posted pictures of their hockey sticks by the door with the hashtag #sticksoutforTeddy in remembrance of the young hockey player.

We were devastated to hear that Teddy Balkind, 15, of St Lukes School CT, lost his life last night. We are players, we are parents, we are hockey and we are all family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/ByVwsLZqnD — Greenwich Varsity Hockey (@greenwichpuck) January 8, 2022

The Yale Hockey Family mourns the loss of high school player Teddy Balkind. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the St. Lukes and Brunswick Schools.

#sticksoutforteddy | #ThisIsYale pic.twitter.com/kBv8WZdWjK — Yale Men's Hockey (@YaleMHockey) January 8, 2022

We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Teddy Balkind and to everyone at St. Luke's and Brunswick. We hold you in our thoughts and prayers.#sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/WVwzxY4OFW — Salisbury Hockey (@sarumhockey) January 8, 2022

Our Connecticut hockey community tragically lost one of our own last night. The Trojans send our condolences to the Balkind family, as well as the St. Luke’s, Brunswick and New Canaan hockey programs. We are with all of you! Rest easy Teddy! #SticksOutForTeddy pic.twitter.com/4HG6795u9i — Lyman Hall Trojans Hockey (@LHTrojansHockey) January 7, 2022

Our hearts are with the Balkind family and all of those who loved Teddy. We keep the St. Luke's and Brunswick School communities in our thoughts and prayers during this tragic time #sticksoutforTeddy pic.twitter.com/EYqRvzrp2A — Holy Cross Women's Hockey (@HCrossWHockey) January 8, 2022

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

