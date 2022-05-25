Yu's Academy of Martial Arts has been teaching self defense for 40+ years

When walking up, you'll hear the grunts first; then, you'll see the passion and skills taught by Grandmaster Chang Yu.

CANTON, Conn. — Yu Martial Arts is a martial arts academy in Canton, Connecticut, it has worked for the past 46 years out of a strong passion, a shared vision, and a continued commitment to making martial arts learning easy and accessible for the community.

"I was tall and skinny, and some kids banged me up, so my father got upset a little, and he took me to a Martial Arts school to learn self-defense techniques," explained Yu.

Yu said from there; the rest was history. He went on to be on the national team in Korea and got a full-ride martial arts scholarship to college. However, he had a bigger vision for his martial arts career.

"I wanted to teach in the United States," said Yu. "So, I came to the United States with my family, and I opened my first school in 1976."

Yu said he's never looked back and is committed to teaching Judo and Taekwondo to the community. He has taught more than 5,000 students in Connecticut for nearly half a century, training students from ages 3-to 83.

"Some students have been coming for 30 years, 35 years, 40 years," proclaimed Yu.

Bob Brown is a blackbelt and said he's been attending Master Yu classes for over two decades and says he is genuinely one of a kind.

"This is an enduring presence in the community," said Brown. "Master Yu has been here for so many years. Any other schools come and go, but master Yu's stays, and people are coming here are like family."

Dave Sacco agreed and said a lot of martial arts studios have come and gone but said quality stays and Mater Yu's being in Connecticut is a testament to his passion and skills.

"The first class I went to was with master Yu almost 37 years ago, and when I walked in, I told him how nervous," explained Sacco. "He said everyone was a beginner one day, including me, so don't worry. And I always remember that."

It's something Yu said he wants everyone to take away when they walk through the doors of the Academy. He said the goal is to keep the doors open for years to come, teaching martial arts with an emphasis on respect and self-defense.

"The most important thing is self-defense mentally and physically," said Yu.

