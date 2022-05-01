Connecticut residents grab last-minute tickets as Powerball jackpot reaches $630 million

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Powerball jackpot has reached ahead of Wednesday night’s drawing, making it the 7th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The sum is so high, some Connecticut residents had to take a chance, going out to Stew Leonard’s to get a ticket.

“I normally don’t play but because it is the amount that it is tonight, I’m playing,” said Venessa Spence.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation said since Jan. 1, Stew Leonard's in Newington is the highest volume Powerball seller in Hartford County.

The jackpot for the next drawing is $630 million. The cash value of the jackpot is $448.4 million. The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing: 6-14-25-33-46, and the Powerball is 17.

The Connecticut Lottery said the last time the state had a Powerball jackpot winner was June 2012; the winner in Seymour won $60 million. The largest Powerball jackpot winner in Connecticut scored a $254 million jackpot in Greenwich back in November 2011.

"With the Connecticut Lottery, said it only costs about $2 to get in the game and sales are increasing as the jackpot grows," said Tara Chozet, Director of PR and Social Media for CT Lottery.

“When sales increase for the lottery it only benefits Connecticut because all of our revenue generated goes back to the state,” she said.

It goes into the state’s General Fund which helps pay for programs in areas including public safety, education and public health.

Wednesday night’s drawing will take place at 10:59 pm. on the CW20.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

