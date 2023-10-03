$100K, $50K prizes won in Connecticut after Monday's Powerball drawing

A total of 33,790 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut for Monday's drawing.

HARTFORD, Conn. — No one in Connecticut or the nation won the $1.07 billion jackpot in Monday night's Powerball drawing, but two tickets still won big prizes.

The numbers to match are 12-26-27-43-47 with red Powerball 5. The Power Play doubles the prize winnings.

Two tickets sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the red Powerball, with one ticket winning the $50,000 prize and one ticket winning $100,000 with the Power Play, according to CT Lottery.

There were 24 winning tickets that matched just four numbers, winning at least $100. Nine of those tickets get $200 for playing with Power Play.

Over 31,000 tickets matched the Powerball and either matched one number or no numbers. Those tickets earned between $4-$8.

Tickets in New York and South Carolina matched five numbers with Power Play, earning $2 million. Tickets that matched five numbers without Power Play won $1 million in Delaware and Michigan.

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Oct. 4, and the jackpot rises to $1.20 billion, the third-highest jackpot in Powerball history.

