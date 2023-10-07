$30K prize won in Connecticut after Friday's Mega Millions drawing

A total of 10,775 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Connecticut for Friday's drawing.

HARTFORD, Conn. — While the Mega Millions jackpot prize was won out of state in Friday's drawing, a ticket sold in Connecticut still won big, according to CT Lottery.

The numbers to match are 12-24-46-57-66 and Mega Ball 22.

One ticket sold in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Mega Ball and played with the X3 Megaplier, winning $30,000.

Seven tickets sold in the state matched four numbers; the three who played with Megaplier can take home $1,500 while the rest can take home $500.

Over 7,100 tickets matched just the Mega Ball, winning back $2 or winning $6 with Megaplier.

A Mega Millions player in Texas won the jackpot of $360 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 11 p.m. and the jackpot resets to $20 million.

Now, all eyes are on the Powerball drawing on Saturday night, as the jackpot rises to a cool $1.40 billion.

