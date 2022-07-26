Mega Millions jackpot balloons to $830-million

The winnings combination will be drawn at 11 p.m. and revealed on FOX61

NEWINGTON, Conn. — It was the nation’s 4th biggest lottery prize on Tuesday morning. By mid-day so many people had bought tickets that the Mega Millions jackpot swelled from $810 to $ 830 million, making it the 3rd largest prize in history.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation told FOX61 that about 1,500 tickets were selling statewide every minute.

Connecticut’s most recent big Mega Millions win came in February of 2022 when someone won $ 4 million on a ticket sold in Stratford. Interestingly enough, no one in Connecticut has ever won the Mega Millions jackpot.

The game was attracting so much attention Tuesday that even some local businesses were using the opportunity to say thank you to their employees.

Managers at Stew Leonard’s in Newington went around thanking their workers. “We appreciate it. Hopefully, you’ll be lucky,” they said to Rob Barresi, who in turn said that if he won the jackpot he would continue to report to work the following day. “I still will. As crazy as it is,” said Barresi.

Each ticket costs $2. You can’t win if you don’t play. Russ Riggs is from Delaware but took his shot while on vacation in Connecticut.

“I’ll have to cash it in Connecticut, but that’s alright. It’s not that far. A five-hour trip,” said Riggs.

As for your odds of winning the jackpot, it’s 1 in 303 million. You have a better chance of getting struck by a meteorite.

“The way things are going that just might happen,” Jim Jenkins told FOX61.



After taxes, the lump sum cash option is still over 470 million. Generational wealth. “I would take my time and set everything up,” said Riggs.

All you have to do is match six numbers.

“I would take care of some people who need it. Give back to the community we are in,” said Antoine Jenkins.



Mega Millions is played in 45 states. “At my age. You know what I would do? I would make sure my whole family is set for life,” said Hector Torres.



While at Connecticut Lottery Headquarters FOX61 ran into Susan Barger of Plainville who came in to claim her $50,000 check.

“It’s an incredible feeling. I’ve been waiting for this my whole life,” said Barger.

Barger won $50,000 playing a CT Lottery 50th anniversary scratch-off. The ticket itself was a loser, but she won on the often forgotten about second chance drawing. “I just thought I’m going to give it a shot no matter what my chances are I’m going to do it. They called me and I didn’t think it was real and here we are picking up my check on my Mom’s birthday,” said Barger.

Even though Susan just won a jackpot, she’s trying to win another. “I got my Mega Millions.”

