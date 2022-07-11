Powerball drawing delayed due to technical error

The website says the results are pending for the nearly $2 billion jackpot.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Monday's nearly two billion dollar PowerBall drawing has been delayed because of technical issues.

"Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the PowerBall drawing at this time," they said on air adding results will be posted on powerball.com.

The jackpot has been climbing as no one has matched all six numbers. Last Wednesday, the jackpot was at $1.2 billion. This estimated $1.9 billion is the highest lottery game prize in United States history. It has a cash value near $930 million. Christopher Davis with the Connecticut Lottery Corporation says the odds of winning are one in 292 million.

"I think there’s hopefully going to be a very lucky person here tonight in Connecticut with that amount of money. Even if they took the cash value, it would be close to $1 billion," he said. "We highly recommend that, if someone wins, they contact a financial team to put together, to make that decision, whether the lump sum or the annuity payments is the best option for them over 30 years."

Those looking to win in South Windsor were hopeful they bought the winning tickets Monday. Jason Vega says he would take a vacation if he won since it's "overdue" and also help others with his prize.

"Anything is better than nothing," he said.

He's going against millions of others looking to win including Diane Peters whose dream is to buy a beach house.

"I always gamble. I’m a gambler," she said. "Put it in the bank and just live off of it."

Players don't have to match all six numbers to see a prize. It costs $2 per ticket and that can be doubled if the PowerBall on the ticket matches the PowerBall drawn. If four numbers match, $50,000 is the prize. Match five, one million dollars

Both Peters and Vega say they won $4 on recent drawings, reinvesting it to play some more.

Davis says almost 140,000 people in Connecticut won at least something from Saturday's $1.6 billion drawing. Three people won $50,000.

In the latest run, someone won a million dollars and another won two million. A couple also won $100,000 with nearly a dozen more winning $50,000. Davis says it's important to check the tickets even if all six didn't match.

Across the country, 16 people matched all five numbers and win a million dollars from Saturday's drawing. None were in Connecticut. The previous record PowerBall jackpot was set in 2016 at $1.57 billion. That was the first time it surpassed a billion dollars. The third highest is $768 million in 2019.

