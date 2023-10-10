Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut wins $50K in Monday's drawing

The next drawing is on Wednesday, Oct. 11 with the jackpot rising to $1.73 billion, the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Powerball keeps growing as more players nationwide try their luck at matching all six numbers. No one in the nation won the $1.57 billion jackpot, but one ticket sold in Connecticut for Monday's drawing still won big.

The numbers to match are 16-34-46-55-67 and the Powerball 14.

The one big winning ticket sold in Connecticut for this past drawing won $50,000 for matching four numbers and the Powerball. The player did not opt-in for Power Play, otherwise, they would have won a tripled prize of $150,000.

Twenty-six tickets matched four numbers and can take home between $100-$300.

Nearly 30,000 tickets sold in the state only matched the Powerball, winning between $4-$12.

A total of 44,931 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Connecticut for Monday's drawing, compared to over 33,700 winning tickets on the Monday, Oct. 3 drawing.

One ticket sold in Florida matched all five numbers and played with Power Play, winning $2 million. Tickets in California, Indiana, Oregon, and Virginia matched all five numbers, each winning $1 million.

