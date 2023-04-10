$50K Powerball winning ticket sold in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing, according to CT Lottery.
The numbers to match are 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball 1. In this drawing, the Power Play doubles the prize winnings.
The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. They did not play with Power Play.
Matching four numbers but not the Powerball got 22 winners between $100-$200.
Over 36,000 tickets sold in Connecticut won between $4-$8 for matching the Powerball and either one number or none of the numbers.
A total of 39,944 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Connecticut for Wednesday's drawing.
No one in the nation won the $1.19 billion jackpot, but $2 million winners were found in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Texas. There were several $1 million winners: two in California and Texas, and individual winners in Colorado, New York, and Pennsylvania.
The next drawing is on Saturday, Oct. 7, and the jackpot rises to $1.40 billion.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.