$50K Powerball winning ticket sold in Connecticut

A total of 39,944 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Connecticut for Wednesday's drawing.

HARTFORD, Conn. — One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing, according to CT Lottery.

The numbers to match are 9-35-54-63-64 and the Powerball 1. In this drawing, the Power Play doubles the prize winnings.

The $50,000 winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. They did not play with Power Play.

Matching four numbers but not the Powerball got 22 winners between $100-$200.

Over 36,000 tickets sold in Connecticut won between $4-$8 for matching the Powerball and either one number or none of the numbers.

No one in the nation won the $1.19 billion jackpot, but $2 million winners were found in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and Texas. There were several $1 million winners: two in California and Texas, and individual winners in Colorado, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The next drawing is on Saturday, Oct. 7, and the jackpot rises to $1.40 billion.

