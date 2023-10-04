$10K prize won in Connecticut after Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

No one in the nation won the jackpot or any amount more than $30,000.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won a $10,000 prize in Tuesday night's drawing, according to CT Lottery.

The numbers to match are 3-19-32-39-59 with Megaball 24. The jackpot was listed at around $315 million.

The ticket that won the $10,000 matched four numbers and the Mega ball. Playing with the Megaplier would have tripled the prize to $30,000.

Over 6,400 tickets sold in Connecticut matched just the Megaball; around 2,700 of them won $6 with the Megaplier, while the rest can take home $2.

A total of 9,896 winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Connecticut for Tuesday's drawing.

No one in the nation won the jackpot or any amount more than $30,000.

The next drawing is Friday, Oct. 6 at 11 p.m., and the jackpot rises to $350 million.

