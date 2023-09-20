$50K Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

A total of 13,248 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won a cool $50,000 after Wednesday night's drawing.

The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 16-27-59-62-63 with the Powerball 23.

The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Powerplay multiplied prizes by X3, which would have tripled the prize to $150,000 if the player opted in.

Four tickets sold in Connecticut matched just four numbers; three won $100 and one won $300 with the Powerplay.

Over 12,000 winning tickets sold in Connecticut earned at least $4 for matching either just the Powerball or both the Powerball and one number.

A total of 13,248 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut.

No one in the country won the $672 million jackpot, but players in Georgia and Texas won $2 million for matching five numbers with Powerplay, and another Georgia player won $1 million for matching five numbers.

The next drawing is Saturday, Sept. 23, with the jackpot rising to around $725 million.

