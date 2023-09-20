$50K Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won a cool $50,000 after Wednesday night's drawing.
The numbers drawn on Wednesday were 16-27-59-62-63 with the Powerball 23.
The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Powerplay multiplied prizes by X3, which would have tripled the prize to $150,000 if the player opted in.
Four tickets sold in Connecticut matched just four numbers; three won $100 and one won $300 with the Powerplay.
Over 12,000 winning tickets sold in Connecticut earned at least $4 for matching either just the Powerball or both the Powerball and one number.
A total of 13,248 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut.
No one in the country won the $672 million jackpot, but players in Georgia and Texas won $2 million for matching five numbers with Powerplay, and another Georgia player won $1 million for matching five numbers.
The next drawing is Saturday, Sept. 23, with the jackpot rising to around $725 million.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.