Big winner in Connecticut from Friday's Mega Millions drawing

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut matched enough numbers to garner a $10,000 prize in Friday's drawing.

The numbers drawn were 5-13-29-50-53, and the Mega Ball was 25.

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, earning $10,000. The ticket did not play with the X3 Megaplier, which would have otherwise tripled the winnings to $30,000.

Four tickets sold in Connecticut matched four balls, but not the Mega Ball. Two of those winners won $500, and two won $1,500 for playing with the Megaplier.

A total of 6,719 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut for Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the Virgin Islands. Connecticut's $10,000 winner is among the 19 nationwide who matched four balls and the Mega Ball on Friday.

No one won the $1 million prize or the jackpot, which was at $162 million.

The next drawing is on Tuesday at 11 p.m., with the jackpot rising to $183 million.

