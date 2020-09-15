Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit

The mayor of Louisville is expected to announce the settlement later Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor, a source told CNN Tuesday.

Taylor's family sued the city after the 26-year-old EMT was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a no-knock warrant executed at her apartment on March 13.

The mayor of Louisville is expected to announce the settlement later Tuesday in a joint press conference with the Taylor family attorneys.

Attorney Sam Aguilar confirmed to CNN there is a settlement in the case.

"The city's response in this case has been delayed and it's been frustrating, but the fact that they've been willing to sit down and talk significant reform was a step in the right direction and hopefully a turning point," he said.