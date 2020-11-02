Man dies in Bristol car crash

Police said the car struck a utility pole this morning. The victim was transported to the hospital were he later died.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man died Tuesday due to his injuries sustained in a car crash.

Police said that they responded to a crash on Broad Street around 9:22 a.m. The car was said to have struck a utility pole.

The man was taken to the local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the victim is being held as the family is notified.