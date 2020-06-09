North Haven Police issue Silver Alert for missing 13-year-old girl

Police have described the teenager as Asian, 5'00'' in height, with brown hair and brown eyes.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — North Haven Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl considered to be an endangered runaway.

The missing teenager was identified as Rahmatallah Salama, 13.

Police were unable to immediately provide a photo.

