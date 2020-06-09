North Haven Police issue Silver Alert for missing 13-year-old girl

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — North Haven Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 13-year-old girl considered to be an endangered runaway.
The missing teenager was identified as Rahmatallah Salama, 13.
Police were unable to immediately provide a photo.
Police said Salama is described as Asian, 5'00'', with brown hair and brown eyes. She also weighs about 100 pounds.
If you have any information on Rahmatallah's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the North Haven Police Department at 203-239-1618.