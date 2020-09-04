More than 150,000 still without power across Maine

CMP says they have restored power to 100,000 customers; projects a majority will be restored by Sunday night

MAINE, USA — UPDATED Saturday, 11 a.m.

Central Maine Power (CMP) is reporting there are still more than 150,000 customers without power while Emera Maine reports 36,405 outages as of Saturday morning.

CMP said they have restored power to 100,000 customers and are continuing through the weekend with additional contractors to get the remaining 150,000 customers' power restored.

The company reported more than 260,000 customers without power at some point during the Thursday and Friday snowstorm.

CMP now projects that power will be restored to the vast majority of customers by Sunday night, but will keep workers in the field until restoration is complete.

“We worked through the night and we have more than 2000 people working hard to restore outages today,” Doug Herling, President and CEO of CMP, said. “We understand this is a holiday weekend and that Maine people must stay home because of state orders. We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to repair the system damage and will be out until the last customer is restored.”

CMP asks that for the health and safety of the working crews and the public that customers not approach lineworkers on work sites in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The company is also directing lineworkers and field staff to take all appropriate precautions including:

Limiting one employee per vehicle travelling to field locations

Working in separate teams to minimize contact

Restricting visitor access to company facilities

Entering a customer residence only in the event of emergency and after assessing risk

Maintaining appropriate physical distancing in the field

Gov. Janet Mills said Friday Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will be working wtih power companies to expedite power restoration, giving priority to hospitals and health care facilities that are experiencing outages.

Emera Maine Tweeted Friday evening saying they expect to restore service to more than 30% of the 75,000 affected customers by the end of the day Friday.

"We do anticipate that we will be making repairs into the weekend," said Judy Long, a spokeswoman for Emera Maine.

The pressure is on for Maine's power companies.

"Our customers are facing challenges because we know many of them are working or holding school in their homes," said Long. "We also know a lot of them have done a lot of grocery shopping at one time so their freezers and refrigerators are filled with food."

Power crews are facing challenges as well.

"One of the challenges is the people that do most of the restoration out in the field are usually two people in one truck and we have separated them for social distancing so it makes some complications there," explained Doug Herling, President and CEO of Central Maine Power.

To help, CMP has brought in 223 external contractors, some from as far away as Connecticut.

Some spots in Maine received snow totals in the double digits.

You can track the state snow totals here.

The powerful spring storm is elevation-dependent, and could rival some of the heaviest snow of the winter season, NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Todd Gutner said.

The snow was wet and heavy, the usual cause for bringing down power lines.

Gusty winds up to 50 mph were expected late last evening and overnight.

The above video shows snow in Bangor around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

