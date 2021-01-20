'We hope to work with you' | 17 House GOP freshmen write letter to Biden

Just before Joe Biden is sworn in as president, 17 House GOP freshmen wrote a letter congratulating him and encouraging unity.

WASHINGTON — The morning before Joe Biden takes the oath of office, 17 U.S. House Republican freshman wrote him a letter congratulating him on winning the presidency and pledging to work together on behalf of the American people.

The letter was signed by members of Congress from across the country including Scott Franklin from Florida, Beth Van Duyne from Texas, Barry Moore from Alabama and David Valadao from California.

"After two impeachments, lengthy inter-branch investigations, and, most recently, the horrific attack on our nation’s capital, it is clear that the partisan divide between Democrats and Republicans does not serve a single American," the letter reads.

In the letter, the new GOP congress members expressed their willingness to work with Biden and his administration on a number of issues including coronavirus relief, strengthening America's infrastructure and restoring the economy.

“We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us,” the letter reads. “In that spirit, we hope that we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States’ standing as the best country in the world.”

Biden has already promised a series of executive actions after he becomes president on Wednesday that reverse his predecessor’s orders on immigration, climate change and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden plans to sign 15 executive actions that are an attempt to rewind the last four years under President Donald Trump. Biden said he will end construction on Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, end the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoke the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, aides said Tuesday. The new president will sign the orders almost immediately after taking the oath of office at the Capitol, pivoting quickly from his pared-down inauguration ceremony to enacting his agenda.

Read the full letter from the GOP Congress members below: