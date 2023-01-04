How to watch the 2023 Golden Globes

After scandal and a Hollywood boycott knocked the Golden Globes off the air in 2022, the awards show returns to television in 2023.

LOS ANGELES — After year of controversy, the Golden Globes will return to televisions across America and kick off the 2023 award show season on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with what's known as Hollywood's "Party of the Year" to honor nominees in both television and film.

NBC did not broadcast the Globes in 2022 after an LA Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists behind the awards, revealed a stark lack of diversity among its ranks and that members had engaged in unethical conduct.

Despite one nominated actor, Brendan Fraser, already making a pledge not to attend, the Golden Globes will return to NBC this year.

When are the Golden Globes?

The 80th Golden Globes will take place Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The awards show airs at 5-8 p.m. Pacific Time/8-11 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Globes typically aren't a weekday affair — the awards show usually happens on a Sunday in January. This year, New Year's Day fell on a Sunday, Jan. 8 posed a conflict with Sunday Night Football, and Jan. 15 is already occupied by the Critics Choice Awards, so the event was moved to Tuesday.

How to watch the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes will air on NBC stations across the country.

The show will also stream live on Peacock.

Who is hosting?

Jerrod Carmichael, an Emmy-award winning comedian, will host the 80th Golden Globes.

We are thrilled to announce 📣 that this year's #GoldenGlobes will be hosted by Comedian Jerrod Carmichael!



Tune in Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacock 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oPC3QIyb3Y — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2022

Carmichael returns to NBC after previously starring in "The Carmichael Show" for three seasons on the network. He won an Emmy for his HBO Max comedy special “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel."

Who is presenting?

The Golden Globes released an initial list of presenters at this year's show, including Ana de Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Natasha Lyonne, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan, among others.

We're thrilled to announce the first group of presenters for this year's Golden Globe Awards!



Tune in to the #GoldenGlobes in ONE WEEK - Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacocktv 🏆⭐ pic.twitter.com/nTeGTGZRwa — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2023

Who is nominated?

“The Banshees of Inisherin” leads the pack with eight Golden Globe nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's existential action comedy “Everything Everywhere all at Once” came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Eddie Murphy is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille award for "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment."