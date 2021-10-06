7-Eleven free Slurpee deal is here, but not like you're used to

Every year, 7-Eleven celebrates its birthday by giving away Slurpees. It's a little different this year.

7-Eleven's free Slurpee deal for July, but there is a catch.

Traditionally, July 11 (7/11) has been called "7-Eleven Day." On that day, customers could go into any 7-Eleven for a free small Slurpee. Many folks took full advantage of this by store-hopping to pick up multiple Slurpees, often bringing the whole family.

But the U.S. is still not completely out of the woods on the COVID-19 pandemic even as states and businesses open up more and just over half of Americans ages 12 and older have been fully vaccinated. So, 7-Eleven Day is turning July into 7-Eleven month, mainly as a way to keep customers from crowding around Slurpee machines on one day.

Starting Thursday, the convenience chain will add one coupon for a free, small Slurpee to the accounts of all new and existing 7Rewards loyalty app members. Those members can redeem that coupon once, anytime through July 31. It's the same thing 7-Eleven did last year.

The company said anyone who is currently not a 7Rewards member can sign up anytime during the month to get the free frozen drink.

Other deals 7-Eleven is offering for its birthday month include $1 Slurpees in a new stay cold cup, $1 on items from its roller grill including hot dogs, taquitos and rollers and 50-cent birthday cake donuts at participating stores.

7-Eleven also announced it is providing 1 million meals to the hunger relief organization Feeding America.