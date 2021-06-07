'The Queen's Gambit,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

LOS ANGELES — “The Crown" and “Ted Lasso,” among the TV shows that helped distract America during an oppressive pandemic year, are in the hunt for Emmy recognition.

The nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday by father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Blindspotting”), and TV academy chief executive Frank Scherma.

In its fourth season, the British royal drama “The Crown” moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin.

The actors are among the favorites for Emmy nods, along with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

For Netflix, which led the way for the rise of streaming services but has yet to claim a top series trophy, “The Crown” may represent its best bet. It's been nominated three times before.

“Ted Lasso,” a feel-good comedy about a middling American football coach abruptly imported to England to take over a soccer team, could snare nominations for star Jason Sudeikis and cast members including Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed.

Thuso Mbedu and Aaron Pierre, who star in the wrenching depiction of U.S. slavery combined with elements of magical realism, are potential nominees.

“Lovecraft Country,” which spins a tale about mid-20th-century racism with elements of horror, is up for drama series honors despite its cancellation by HBO after one season.

“The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision” are among the sci-fi and fantasy genre shows in contention.

Also vying for Emmy consideration are shows that made a splash and boast movie stars, including the crime miniseries “Mare of Easttown” with Kate Winslet and “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

TV academy voters have a chance to build on the inclusiveness of last year's acting nominations, which included a record number of Black nominees — 35 — among the 102 contenders for lead, supporting and guest performances in drama, comedy and limited series or TV movie.

At slightly more than 34% of nominees, that improved on the 2018 record of just under 28% of Black actors in those categories. Voters also have the chance to recognize other actors of color, including Rosie Perez for the comedy thriller “The Flight Attendant,” and trans actors Mj Rodriguez and Angelica Ross for “Pose.”