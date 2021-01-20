Joe Biden, Kamala Harris showcase American designers at inauguration

Promoting American designers, established and emerging, here's what Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and their families will be wearing for Inauguration Day.

At a chilly 42 degrees and cloudy on Wednesday in the nation's capital, Inauguration Day may not see rain, but it's definitely an occasion to bring warmth along with style as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris prepare to take their oaths of office outdoors and enter the White House.

The fashion world expects the Inauguration Day choices to signal the way that the incoming President and Vice President along with their spouses will dress for the next four years. As Harpers Bazzaar reports, young talent and emerging designers could play a center role in dressing the Biden White House.

According to his transition team, President-elect Biden is wearing a navy suit and navy overcoat, both by American designer Ralph Lauren. The incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, will be wearing an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O’Neil of Markarian.

Aides say Incoming Vice President Kamala Harris is wearing a purple dress and outfit by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. Both are Black designers, Rogers from Louisiana and Hudson from South Carolina.

Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, wore a Ralph Lauren suit on Wednesday.

At a memorial Tuesday night to honor the lives lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Emhoff and Jill Biden joined Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in masks, wearing muted colors with gloves and jackets on the cold winter District of Columbia night.