An oxygen tank, a bag of wigs and meat: These were left in Ubers in 2019

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index which breaks down what riders are leaving behind in their rideshare. Some of the items are pretty odd.

The company said in 2019 the most common items left included phones, wallets, keys and bags. The most unusual items included a food processor, a bag of onions and a cup of yogurt, and Swarovski hunting binoculars.

Uber also found some interesting trends like which holidays generated the most forgotten things -- New Year’s Day, Halloween weekend, and St. Patrick’s Day -- and the most forgetful cities. Lubbock, Texas, took the top spot followed by Oxford, Mississippi.

Uber riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night, according to the Index. 6 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight were the most common times of day people were more forgetful.

On Mondays, people are most likely to forget a stroller versus on Wednesdays, when people are most likely to forget their jewelry.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items in Ubers:

Phone Wallet Keys Backpack / bag / purse Headphones Clothing Glasses Vape / e-cig ID / license / passport Water bottle

The 50 most unique lost items in Ubers:

Mice for my pet snake to eat A specimen cup from the doctor’s office Husband’s CPAP sleep machine A cooler of breastmilk A six pack of *much* needed toilet paper One fake cosmetic tooth and a skin-colored retainer An apron with the name tag “Kayla” from Krispy Kreme A cat paw print from the vet Keys with my dead dog’s dog tag with the name “Lucy” Lanyard that says “virginity rocks” A boulder My wife’s weed Meat A bubble machine A purple suede weightlifting belt with blue stitching that says ‘FEARLESS’ An oxygen tank A brown bag with a Nightmare Before Christmas costume, a Harry Potter wand and a Batman game Cat tarot cards Swarovski binoculars A coconut purse. Literally a black & white plaid coconut with a zipper and a string, ugly as possible. My ID and all my keys are in the coconut purse Jiu-Jitsu clothes and a towel The top part of my crutch A bedazzled tiny tube with an alien face in it Bag of three stuffed elves Sriracha themed high socks Little purple box with gold dental appliance (bottom grillz) Diamond cufflinks Gray dog tent with blue wee wee pads inside Game of Thrones wallet Bag of wigs A black leather choker with a silk chiffon piece My surfing helmet A special magnet gift for my grandfather in Poland A hard boiled egg and I don’t want it back Mustard-colored butt cushion Jerusalem Bible and a church picture Ouija board Small spooky figurines Cornhole bags for my cornhole set My pants and my sword A bag with Uggs and some curry powder Purple cup with a llama on it Guinea pig slippers A food processor A gold colored Star Trek shirt & fake ears Steam mop and a box of garbage A Ziploc containing approximately $12.00 in quarters An electric servo and a gray fuel pump A bag of onions & a cup of yogurt A white remote for an implanted stimulator