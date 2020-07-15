Apple may owe you $25 for slowing down your older iPhone

Eligible iPhone users need to submit a claim to the class-action lawsuit before Oct. 6 to receive a payout.

WASHINGTON — Apple has agreed to pay certain iPhone users to settle claims that it purposely slowed down older devices to preserve older batteries, according to a class action settlement. Under the settlement, those with eligible devices are entitled to about $25 each.

The lawsuit claimed that some management features on specific iPhones and devices diminished the performance of the older iPhones. Apple has denied the allegations and entered into the settlement to avoid legal action.

The website SmartPhonePerformanceSettlement.com, which was set up for people to make a claim, says the settlement applies to anyone who had an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and/or a U.S. owner of an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017.

Users need to submit a claim before Oct. 6 to be eligible for a payout. To make a claim online, the customer needs to provide either the serial number of the device or the Apple ID that was used on the device.

According to the website, Apple agreed to pay at least $310 million but no more than $500 million. So, depending on how many people submit claims, the money each person receives could be higher than $25 or lower than that.

"Under the proposed settlement, Apple shall pay a minimum of $310,000,000 and a maximum of $500,000,000," a notice on the website by The United States District Court for the Northern District of California said. "Apple will provide a cash payment of approximately $25 per eligible device."

IPhone users who were named in the class-action lawsuit will get up to $3,500 each and lawyers representing the consumers are expected to get around $93 million.

The website also gives customers the option to be excluded from the settlement, details how to write to the court about why they don't agree with the settlement or signing up to speak at the final hearing in court. The final hearing is expected to take place on Dec. 4, 2020, according to the website, and if there is no appeals the settlement benefit "will be paid promptly."